Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on Church of the Nativity community's initiative 'Faith. Army. Language?'

On Friday, March 15, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the initiative of the Odesa-based community of the Church of the Nativity of Christ, entitled "Faith. Army. Language?" on the seizure of the Church of the Nativity of Christ as a result of artificial politicization of the rights to freedom of conscience for members of the Odesa religious community of the Kyiv Patriarchate. Participants include: member of the community of the Church of the Nativity Neonila Tkachenko; public figure, chairman of the Public Movement "For Entire Odesa!" Andriy Sydorenko; priest of the Church of the Nativity of Christ Vitaliy Senyk; Member of the Parish Council of the Church of the Nativity of Christ Vira Strelbytska; Executive Secretary of the Parish Assembly of the Church of the Nativity of Christ community Svitlana Bardina (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation and registration at the event by press cards. Details by phone: +38 099 229 7993.