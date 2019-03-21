Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Renovation of Dilapidated Housing in Kyiv and Resettlement of Residents - First Experience of Private Developer'

On Thursday, March 21, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Renovation of Dilapidated Housing in Kyiv and Resettlement of Residents - First Experience of Private Developer." Participants include Commercial Director of the Intergal-Bud construction company Hanna Layevska, head of the project management team of the Intergal-Bud company Roman Lioshenko, executive director of the Ukrainian Confederation of Builders Vitaliy Hrusevych, members of the initiative group of the house on 1 Makarovska Street (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation by phone: (066) 635 3718, (067) 263 9969 (Natalia).