12:08 11.03.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by leadership of National Corps party, NGO National Squads

On Monday, March 11, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference by leadership of the National Corps party, NGO National Squads (druzhinas), during which the National Corps' claims to authorities regarding looting at tenders for purchases in the defense industry complex of Ukraine will be announced and further events from the National Corps will be announced. Participants include Ukrainian MP, National Corps Party leader Andriy Biletsky, spokesperson of National Squads Ihor Vdovin, head of the Central Staff of the National Squads Rodin Kudriashov (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. Details by phone: (063) 776 0789 (spokesperson of National Squads Ihor Vdovin).

