Video

10:00 07.03.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Five Years of Reforms: Public or Politicians?'

1 min read

On Thursday, March 7, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Five Years of Reforms: the Public or Politicians?" Participants: the people's deputy of Ukraine, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Affairs Hanna Hopko, the co-chairman of the Reanimation Package of Reforms Council, director of the Center for Democracy and Rule of Law Taras Shevchenko, chairman of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory Volodymyr Viatrovych, a member of the Reanimation Package of Reforms Council, chairman of Detector Media LLC Natalia Lihachova (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. Additional information by phone: (095) 153 2542, yarineyy@gmail.com (head of the Reanimation Package of Reforms communications department Yaryna Busol).

AD

HOT NEWS

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

Funeral bouquet Yatsenyuk and brawl in parliament

LATEST

Press conference entitled "Unification of our Sound Opposition Forces is in the Interests of the Whole Country's Voters"

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Bribing Voters in favor of Presidential Candidate Tymoshenko'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference about main trends in development of economy and IT sector in Ukraine

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Legalization of social services for rehabilitation centers'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The final phase of the presidential race: Sharp exacerbation and risks to the democratic expression of will'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference titled 'Is it Acceptable to Work for the Enemy? Is Ukraine's Advocacy and Advocacy of 'DPR/LPR' the Same?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Who is behind arson attack on journalist's car and who controls military prosecutors' work'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Electoral orientations of Ukraine's population: February 2019'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference titled 'Healthcare Reform in Hemodialysis Needed Yesterday'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference titled 'Healthcare Reform in Hemodialysis Needed Yesterday'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD