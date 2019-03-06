Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Bribing Voters in favor of Presidential Candidate Tymoshenko'

On Wednesday, March 6, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Bribing Voters in favor of Presidential Candidate Tymoshenko" on violations of electoral legislation and facts of voter bribery that were discovered during the monitoring project "Stop Political Corruption." Participants include human rights activist, representative of the NGO "Stop Corruption" Ihor Bondarchuk, head of the NGO "Stop Illegal Immigrant" Denys Shynkarenko, representative of the NGO "Anti-Corruption Movement of Odesa region" Veroyka Korzhova (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation of journalists by phone: (044) 578 0004.