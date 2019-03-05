Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference about main trends in development of economy and IT sector in Ukraine

On Tuesday, March 5, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference about the main trends in the development of the economy in Ukraine in general and the IT sector in particular, organized by the public initiative #Team_Poroshenko (#Команда_Порошенко). Participants: President of the Youth Center of the Atlantic Council of Ukraine Oksana Hryhoryeva, candidate for deputy of Kyiv City Council Taras Panchiy (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation of journalists by phone: (067) 277 2060.