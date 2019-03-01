Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The final phase of the presidential race: Sharp exacerbation and risks to the democratic expression of will'

On Friday, March 1, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "The final phase of the presidential race: Sharp exacerbation and risks to the democratic expression of will." Participants include Director of Ukraine's Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov, expert of the Gardarica Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko, and Director of the Ukrainian Barometer Sociological Service Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.