Video

12:00 01.03.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The final phase of the presidential race: Sharp exacerbation and risks to the democratic expression of will'

1 min read

On Friday, March 1, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "The final phase of the presidential race: Sharp exacerbation and risks to the democratic expression of will." Participants include Director of Ukraine's Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov, expert of the Gardarica Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko, and Director of the Ukrainian Barometer Sociological Service Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.

AD

HOT NEWS

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

Funeral bouquet Yatsenyuk and brawl in parliament

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference titled 'Is it Acceptable to Work for the Enemy? Is Ukraine's Advocacy and Advocacy of 'DPR/LPR' the Same?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Who is behind arson attack on journalist's car and who controls military prosecutors' work'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Electoral orientations of Ukraine's population: February 2019'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference titled 'Healthcare Reform in Hemodialysis Needed Yesterday'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference titled 'Healthcare Reform in Hemodialysis Needed Yesterday'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Students, Activists Unite in Anti-bribery Initiative'

Interfax-Ukraine to host round table talk 'State of Ecology of Capital Region'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference titled, 'The situation in Donbas: Criminal elements put pressure on local authorities, preparing for disruption of elections'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Role of police in the electoral process: to influence or maintain order?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Public for Conscious Choice of President of Ukraine'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD