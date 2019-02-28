Video

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference titled 'Is it Acceptable to Work for the Enemy? Is Ukraine's Advocacy and Advocacy of 'DPR/LPR' the Same?'

On Thursday, February 28, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled "Is it Acceptable to Work for the Enemy? Is Ukraine's Advocacy and Advocacy of 'DPR/LPR' the Same?" Participants include lawyer, partner of the Legal Alliance Law Firm Illia Kostin; lawyer, partner of the Legal Alliance Law Firm, participant in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO), one of the founders of the charity fund to help Ukraine's defenders and their families "Kolo" Oleksiy Bezhevets; lawyer, head of the law office "Tytykalo and Partners," Honored Lawyer of Ukraine Roman Tytykalo; doctor, convicted by the "military tribunal of the DPR" for helping the Ukrainian army, Olha Politova; electrician, a resident of Donetsk, convicted by the "DPR court" for 17 years of imprisonment for spying for "a foreign hostile state" Valentyna Buchok (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation by phone: (050) 445 3418 (Yulia Petrushenko).

