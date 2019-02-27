Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference titled 'Healthcare Reform in Hemodialysis Needed Yesterday'

Video

On Wednesday, February 27, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference of the Hope for Life nongovernmental association of persons with disability entitled "'Healthcare Reform in Hemodialysis was Needed Yesterday" about the concrete facts of causing harm to health of patients due to corrupt practices of officials in the healthcare sphere. Participants in the press conference are Deputy Health Minister Olha Stefanishyna, Member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee for Healthcare, MP Kostiantyn Yarynich, Deputy Chairman of the Hope for Life nongovernmental association Serhiy Makarenko, independent expect for public procurement Andriy Khodakovsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. For more information, please call: +38 050 974 78 41, +38 097 671 01 84 (Serhiy Makarenko).

