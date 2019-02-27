Video

13:30 27.02.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Electoral orientations of Ukraine's population: February 2019'

1 min read

On Wednesday, February 27, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled: "Electoral orientations of Ukraine's population: February 2019" based on findings of a poll conducted by Social Monitoring Center and Ukrainian Institute of Social Research named after Yaremenko between February 16 and February 23, 2019, when some 2,045 respondents were polled. Participants include: Director of Social Monitoring Center Dmytro Dmitruk, Director of the Seetarget company, Associate Professor at the Faculty of Sociology at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv Oleksiy Borovsky, political expert, head of the Real Politics analytical group Alexander Antonyuk, political expert Ihor Dushyn (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation and registration at the event by press cards. More details by phone: (068) 124 6970, or at: dmitruk_d@ukr.net.

AD

HOT NEWS

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

Funeral bouquet Yatsenyuk and brawl in parliament

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Who is behind arson attack on journalist's car and who controls military prosecutors' work'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference titled 'Healthcare Reform in Hemodialysis Needed Yesterday'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference titled 'Healthcare Reform in Hemodialysis Needed Yesterday'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Students, Activists Unite in Anti-bribery Initiative'

Interfax-Ukraine to host round table talk 'State of Ecology of Capital Region'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference titled, 'The situation in Donbas: Criminal elements put pressure on local authorities, preparing for disruption of elections'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Role of police in the electoral process: to influence or maintain order?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Public for Conscious Choice of President of Ukraine'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on constitutional consolidation of Ukraine's course toward EU, NATO membership

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'How much money allocated to install free gas meters? How much money needed to provide all gas consumers with individual metering?'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD