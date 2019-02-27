Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Electoral orientations of Ukraine's population: February 2019'

On Wednesday, February 27, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled: "Electoral orientations of Ukraine's population: February 2019" based on findings of a poll conducted by Social Monitoring Center and Ukrainian Institute of Social Research named after Yaremenko between February 16 and February 23, 2019, when some 2,045 respondents were polled. Participants include: Director of Social Monitoring Center Dmytro Dmitruk, Director of the Seetarget company, Associate Professor at the Faculty of Sociology at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv Oleksiy Borovsky, political expert, head of the Real Politics analytical group Alexander Antonyuk, political expert Ihor Dushyn (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation and registration at the event by press cards. More details by phone: (068) 124 6970, or at: dmitruk_d@ukr.net.