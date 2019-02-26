Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Students, Activists Unite in Anti-bribery Initiative'

On Tuesday, February 26, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference in connection with the launch of an information campaign against the purchase and sale of votes of young people during election campaigns titled "Students, Activists Unite in Anti-bribery Initiative." Participants include President of the Ukrainian Association of Students Lidia Fesenko; representative from the Ukrainian movement CHESNO (Honest) Yulia Reshytko; Chairman of the Student Parliament of the Faculty of Philosophy of Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University Liudmyla Cherkas; Chairman of the Student Collegium of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy Tymofiy Skyba; initiator of the youth campaign "Your Voice" (Tviy Holos) Oleksandr Sanchenko; Lawyer of the "Tysny" (Push) project of Bihus.info Yelyzaveta Seredina (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation by phone: (095) 681 4503, or at: Irina.yia@gmail.com (Iryna Yashchenko).