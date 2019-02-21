Video

12:00 21.02.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference titled, 'The situation in Donbas: Criminal elements put pressure on local authorities, preparing for disruption of elections'

On Thursday, February 21, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the subject: "The situation in Donbas: Criminal elements put pressure on local authorities, preparing for disruption of elections." In the early hours of February 16, unknown persons set on fire the car belonging to Secretary of Pokrovsk Town Council Iryna Sushchenko. The day before, there was a dispute between the town's local authorities and some members of the town's council at a town council session. Participants in the press conference are Pokrovsk Mayor Ruslan Trebushkin, Secretary of Pokrovsk Town Council Iryna Sushchenko, member of Pokrovsk Town Council Ruslan Sukov, and Olha Kvitka, public figure, member of the All-Ukrainian Women's Society named after Olena Teliha (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation by phone: +38 050 103 1563 (Oksana Vetoshko).

