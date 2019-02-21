Interfax-Ukraine to host round table talk 'State of Ecology of Capital Region'

On Thursday, February 21, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk on the subject: "State of Ecology of Capital Region." Participants include Head of the State Ecological Inspectorate of the Capital Region Yuriy Serhiyenko; Head of the Department of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Kyiv City State Administration Andriy Maliovany; Deputy of the Kyiv City Council Ihor Myroshnychenko; Deputy of the Kyiv City Council, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Kyiv City Council on Environmental Policy Kostiantyn Yalovy (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation at: sergii.zadvornyi@gmail.com, or by phone: (097) 555 1057.