Video

11:49 20.02.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Public for Conscious Choice of President of Ukraine'

1 min read

On Wednesday, February 20, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host the joint press conference of the Vyborcha Rada UA public initiative (Electoral Council UA) and the Reanimation Package of Reforms entitled "The Public for the Conscious Choice of the President of Ukraine." The participants: an expert in the field of law, the chairman of the board of the Center of Policy and Legal Reform, instructor of the National University of "Kyiv-Mohyla Academy" Ihor Koliushko; the Doctor of Philosophy, head of the department at the Institute of Philosophy of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Yevhen Bystrytsky; chairman of the board of NGO Civil Network OPORA Olha Aivazovska; a member of the board of the Center of Policy and Legal Reform, co-chairman of the council of the Reanimation Package of Reforms Yulia Kyrychenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. Additional information on the phone: (098) 053 6013, shulimovstas@gmail.com (manager of the School for Policy Analysis NaUKMA Stanyslav Shulimov), (067) 722 0961, dan23477780@gmail.com (manager of the School for Policy Analysis NaUKMA Danylo Metelsky), (095) 153 2542, yarineyy@gmail.com (head of the communications department of the Reanimation Package of Reforms Yaryna Busol).

AD

HOT NEWS

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Role of police in the electoral process: to influence or maintain order?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on constitutional consolidation of Ukraine's course toward EU, NATO membership

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'How much money allocated to install free gas meters? How much money needed to provide all gas consumers with individual metering?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Main Trends of Presidential Campaign in Ukraine'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Elections 2019. Problems of External and Internal Interference in Their Process'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Socio-Political Attitudes of Ukrainian Population: January-February 2019'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Elections 2019: the role of law enforcement agencies in ensuring the legitimacy of the electoral process'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'On the subject of attacks on Kyiv City Council deputy Volodymyr Nazarenko of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'ATO veterans, volunteers, and patriots for honest and transparent election without fraud'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Lifting Economic Blockade from Donbas - Step towards Peace'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD