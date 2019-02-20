Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Public for Conscious Choice of President of Ukraine'

On Wednesday, February 20, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host the joint press conference of the Vyborcha Rada UA public initiative (Electoral Council UA) and the Reanimation Package of Reforms entitled "The Public for the Conscious Choice of the President of Ukraine." The participants: an expert in the field of law, the chairman of the board of the Center of Policy and Legal Reform, instructor of the National University of "Kyiv-Mohyla Academy" Ihor Koliushko; the Doctor of Philosophy, head of the department at the Institute of Philosophy of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Yevhen Bystrytsky; chairman of the board of NGO Civil Network OPORA Olha Aivazovska; a member of the board of the Center of Policy and Legal Reform, co-chairman of the council of the Reanimation Package of Reforms Yulia Kyrychenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. Additional information on the phone: (098) 053 6013, shulimovstas@gmail.com (manager of the School for Policy Analysis NaUKMA Stanyslav Shulimov), (067) 722 0961, dan23477780@gmail.com (manager of the School for Policy Analysis NaUKMA Danylo Metelsky), (095) 153 2542, yarineyy@gmail.com (head of the communications department of the Reanimation Package of Reforms Yaryna Busol).