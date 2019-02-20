Video

13:01 20.02.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Role of police in the electoral process: to influence or maintain order?'

On Wednesday, February 20, at 13.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the subject: "The role of police in the electoral process: to influence or maintain order?" Participants are head of the political programs of NGO Ukrainian Center for Social Development Ihor Reiterovych and election law specialist Andriy Romanchuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation by phone: +38 068 166 86 59, +38 050 782 1727.

