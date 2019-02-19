Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on constitutional consolidation of Ukraine's course toward EU, NATO membership

On Tuesday, February 19, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency with the support of public initiative #Team_Poroshenko (#Команда_Порошенко) will host a press conference on the constitutional consolidation of Ukraine's course toward EU, NATO membership. Participants include Chairperson of NGO Vilni Kryla Darya Karnaukh; President of the International Charitable Association "Association of Champions of Ukraine, Europe, the World and Olympic Games" Yuriy Chyzh; President of the Youth Center of the Atlantic Council of Ukraine Oksana Grigorieva (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation by phone: (067) 277 2060.