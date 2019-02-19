Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'How much money allocated to install free gas meters? How much money needed to provide all gas consumers with individual metering?'

On Tuesday, February 19, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "How much money allocated to install free gas meters? How much money needed to provide all gas consumers with individual metering?" Participants include Chairman of the Ukrainian gas market association Denys Senektutov, Chairman of the Board of OJSC Kharkivgaz Dmytro Novytsky, Board Head of Kremenchukgaz Bohdan Oksenenko, Financial Director of OJSC Vinnytsiagaz Serhiy Kybytlevsky, Financial Director of OJSC Lvivgaz Taras Kytrysh, Chief Engineer of OJSC Kryvorizhgaz Maryna Terentyeva (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation by phone: (067) 943 7901.