13:30 18.02.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Main Trends of Presidential Campaign in Ukraine'

On Monday, February 18, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference by Kostiantyn Bondarenko, the head of the "Ukrainian Politics" Foundation entitled "Main Trends of Presidential Campaign in Ukraine." During the press conference the results of sociological data, commissioned by the "Ukrainian Politics" Foundation will be presented (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.

