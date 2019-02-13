Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'On the subject of attacks on Kyiv City Council deputy Volodymyr Nazarenko of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda'

On Wednesday, February 13, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "On the subject of attacks on Kyiv City Council deputy Volodymyr Nazarenko of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda." The press conference will be dedicated to a number of attacks that have been mounted on Kyiv City Council deputy Volodymyr Nazarenko, chief of staff of the Solomiansky HQ of presidential candidate Ruslan Koshulynsky. Participating will be Yuriy Syrotiuk, head of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda faction in the Kyiv City Council; Kyiv City Council deputy Volodymyr Nazarenko of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda, former platoon commander of the Kyiv Rus battalion, head of the All-Ukrainian Union Sokil in Kyiv; Oleksandr Solonko, deputy head of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda in Kyiv in charge of public relations; Viktor Nekrashevych, a civil activist involved in the protection of living space in Zhuliany district in Kyiv; and Yaroslav Luty, a veteran and fighter of the Kulchytsky battalion (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation at +380 50 328 2036.