Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Elections 2019: the role of law enforcement agencies in ensuring the legitimacy of the electoral process'

On Wednesday, February 13, at 14.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Elections 2019: the role of law enforcement agencies in ensuring the legitimacy of the electoral process." Participating will be political analysts Ihor Reterovych and Yaroslav Teleshun, members of the public organization Ukrainian Center for Civic Development; and Yury Podorozhny, an expert on election arrangements (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation at +380 67 574 7007.