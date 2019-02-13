Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'ATO veterans, volunteers, and patriots for honest and transparent election without fraud'

On Wednesday, February 13, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "ATO veterans, volunteers, and patriots for honest and transparent election without fraud." Participating will be: Mykola Hrekov, retired officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, mayor of the now occupied town of Oleksandrivsk in Luhansk region; civil and political activist Ivan Makar, a member of parliament of the first convocation; Vyacheslav Serpokrylov, head of the public movement of ATO veterans and citizens from temporarily occupied territories; Volodymyr Shylov, former commander of the fifth unit Donetsk of the Dnipro 1 battalion; and Olha Kotsko, deputy head of the national liberation movement Pravyy Sector in Kyiv (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. For additional info, please, call +380 66 161 8584.