Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Start of Presidential Campaign: First Risks and Threats'

On Friday, February 8, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Start of Presidential Campaign: First Risks and Threats." Participants include PhD. in politics Ihor Reiterovych, PhD. in politics Yaroslav Teleshun (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation by phone: (067) 574 7007.