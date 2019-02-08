Video

10:27 08.02.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Transatlantic-4 and Antarctica under Sail. Ukrainians Oleksandr and Olha Soliarchuk'

1 min read

On Friday, February 8, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference titled "Transatlantic-4 and Antarctica under Sail. Ukrainians Oleksandr and Olha Soliarchuk." Participants include traveler, captain, entrepreneur Oleksandr Soliarchuk; traveler, jewelry designer Olha Soliarchuk; owner of FGK Financial Group Serhiy Pozniak (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. More information by phone (067) 555 1402 (Oleksandr Soliarchuk).

