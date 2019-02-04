Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Tymofiy Nahorny's Hunger Strike as Last Step against Political Persecution'

On Monday, February 4, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host pressconference titled "Tymofiy Nahorny's Hunger Strike as Last Step against Political Persecution." Participants include Chairman of the Council of NGO Plich-o-Plich (Side by Side) Serhiy Ramanov, Nahorny's lawyer on the ECHR Valeria Lutkovska, Nahorny's lawyer Yevhen Sladko, Olympic champion Bohdan Makuts, Nahorny's daughter Khrystyna Ismailova (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. More info by phone: (067) 466 7179, (066) 696 2999.