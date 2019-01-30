Interfax-Ukraine to host press briefing by candidate for president of Ukraine Ihor Shevchenko

On Wednesday, January 30, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press briefing by candidate for president of Ukraine Ihor Shevchenko on the subject: "Blue Bobble Hats from Davos: Why, What for, and Most Importantly, What's Next?" The launch of the "National Movement of Blue Bobble Hats" will be announced at the event along with the goals and objectives of the movement. Participating will be candidate for president of Ukraine Ihor Shevchenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. Details by phone: (093) 966 7595, or by email: maria.bobzhenko@gmail.com.