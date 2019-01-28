Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Oleksiy Levin (Moskalenko) and Kateryna Handziuk's case: how Levin is involved in Handziuk's case?'

On Tuesday, January 29, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Oleksiy Levin (Moskalenko) and Kateryna Handziuk's case: how Levin is involved in Handziuk's case?" Participating will be lawyer Mykhailo Velychko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. For inquiries, please, call +380 50 396 2221.