Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on the issue of specialized teaching aids for children with special needs

On Wednesday, January 16, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the issue of specialized teaching aids for children with special needs together with the school "Mosaic," the NGO "Special World" and the company "Asino." Participants include MP Yuriy Myroshnychenko; child psychiatrist, PhD. in medicine, head of the department of mental disorders of children and adolescents of the Ukrainian Research Institute of Social and Forensic Psychiatry and Narcology (Kyiv) Ihor Martsynkivsky; Head of the Special Education Department of the Department of General Secondary and Pre-School Education of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine Tetiana Symonenko; author of teaching aids Oleksandra Lozova; co-founder of the NGO "Special World" Natalia Yatseniuk; General Director of Asino Ukraine LLC Yevhen Zaika; Head of Asino Ukraine Medical Department Yulia Sulskaya. Moderator - founder of the school for children with special needs "Mosaic," co-founder of inclusive classes Ksenia Karbovskaya (8/5-A Reitarska Street). Press registration by phone: (050) 415 5263, pr_ua@acino.swiss, (096) 591 5748, karbovskaya.o@gmail.com (Ksenia Karbovskaya).