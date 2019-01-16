Video

11:26 16.01.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on the issue of specialized teaching aids for children with special needs

1 min read

On Wednesday, January 16, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the issue of specialized teaching aids for children with special needs together with the school "Mosaic," the NGO "Special World" and the company "Asino." Participants include MP Yuriy Myroshnychenko; child psychiatrist, PhD. in medicine, head of the department of mental disorders of children and adolescents of the Ukrainian Research Institute of Social and Forensic Psychiatry and Narcology (Kyiv) Ihor Martsynkivsky; Head of the Special Education Department of the Department of General Secondary and Pre-School Education of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine Tetiana Symonenko; author of teaching aids Oleksandra Lozova; co-founder of the NGO "Special World" Natalia Yatseniuk; General Director of Asino Ukraine LLC Yevhen Zaika; Head of Asino Ukraine Medical Department Yulia Sulskaya. Moderator - founder of the school for children with special needs "Mosaic," co-founder of inclusive classes Ksenia Karbovskaya (8/5-A Reitarska Street). Press registration by phone: (050) 415 5263, pr_ua@acino.swiss, (096) 591 5748, karbovskaya.o@gmail.com (Ksenia Karbovskaya).

AD
Загрузка...
AD

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Who and Why Divides Mason Entertainment Company?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Political situation and voters' attitudes in Ukraine: Dynamics and forecasts'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Torture, beating, bribery of witnesses: methods of work of the military prosecutor's office'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference "Special project 'Portraits of the Regions:' Results, summary, comparative analysis"

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New focus on economy digitization and land tokenization, which will lead Ukraine to economic breakthrough'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Political results of the year pending expiry of martial law and start of presidential election'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'War against Ukrainian Agri Businesses: Who Benefits from Blockage of Fertilizer Imports?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'I Have the Right to Elect'

Over Three Million Families to Receive in Their Post Boxes 'Invoices from the State' from Which They Will Learn How Much 'Free' Medicine, Education, and Salaries of Government Officials Cost

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference '2019 Elections: Unification as the Only Path for Ukraine'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD