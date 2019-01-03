Video

15:26 03.01.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Political situation and voters' attitudes in Ukraine: Dynamics and forecasts'

1 min read

On Thursday, January 3, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Political situation and voters' attitudes in Ukraine: Dynamics and forecasts" to present findings of research in 24 regions of Ukraine and Kyiv. The research was conducted through individual interviews at respondents' place of residence from December 16 to December 22, 2018. Participants include: Olha Balakireva, the chairperson of the Board of Ukrainian Institute for Social Research named after Oleksandr Yaremenko, and Dmytro Dmitruk, the director of Center "Social Monitoring." Admission requires press accreditation. More details by phone: +38 (050) 310 3147, +38 (068) 124 6970, or by email: bon.smc@gmail.com, bon@ief.org.ua, dmitruk_d@ukr.net, or at: http://www.uisr.org.ua.

