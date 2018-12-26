Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference "Special project 'Portraits of the Regions:' Results, summary, comparative analysis"

On Wednesday, December 26, at 13.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Special project 'Portraits of the Regions:' Results, summary, comparative analysis of the regions."

Participants are head of the Sociological Group "Rating" Oleksiy Antypovich; Deputy Director of the Sociological Group "Rating" Liubomyr Mysiv, Director of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency Oleksandr Martynenko (8/5a, Reitarskaya Street).

Registration requires press accreditation. Additional information by phone: +38 (044) 254 3693, (044) 254 3694, www.ratinggroup.ua.