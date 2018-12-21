Video

12:00 21.12.2018

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Political results of the year pending expiry of martial law and start of presidential election'

On Friday, December 21, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Political results of the year pending the expiry of martial law and the start of presidential election." Participants include Director of Ukraine's Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov, expert of the Gardarica Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko, and Director of the Ukrainian Barometer Sociological Service Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.

