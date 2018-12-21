Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'War against Ukrainian Agri Businesses: Who Benefits from Blockage of Fertilizer Imports?'

On Friday, December 21, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "War against Ukrainian Agri Businesses: Who Benefits from Blockage of Fertilizer Imports?" Participating will be Andriy Dykun, chairman of the public union All-Ukrainian Agri Council; Mykhailo Sokolov, deputy chairman of the public union All-Ukrainian Agri Council; Hennadiy Novikov, chairman of the public union Agrarian Union of Ukraine; Pavlo Koval, director general, all-Ukrainian public organization Ukrainian Agrarian Confederation; Ivan Slobodianyk, chairman of the farmer supplies committee of the Association of Farmers and Private Landowners of Ukraine; Serhiy Ruban, chairman of the public union Union of Agrochemists of Ukraine; and representatives of importing companies (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation at +380 93 105 9612 (Nadiya Burbela).