11:30 20.12.2018

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'I Have the Right to Elect'

On Thursday, December 20, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "I Have the Right to Elect." Participating will be Ukraine's Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko; Tatiana Slipachuk, head of the Central Election Commission; and Nataliya Bernatska, secretary of the Central Election Commission (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation by 6 p.m. on December 19 at +380 44 271 1762, or press@minjust.gov.ua.

