13:00 17.12.2018

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference '2019 Elections: Unification as the Only Path for Ukraine'

On Monday, December 17, at 13.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "2019 Elections: Unification as the Only Path for Ukraine." Participating will be Anatoliy Hrytsenko, leader of the Civil Position party; Mykola Tomenko, leader of the Civil Movement Ridna Krayina party; and Mykola Katerynchuk, leader of the European Party of Ukraine (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation by calling +380 66 385 4499 (Viktoria).

Interfax-Ukraine
