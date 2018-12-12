Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'On the Start of the Activities of a Working Group to Prevent Meddling with the Ukrainian Elections from the Outside'

On Wednesday, December 12, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "On the Start of the Activities of a Working Group to Prevent Meddling with the Ukrainian Elections from the Outside" by the Atlantic Council and the Victor Pinchuk Foundation. Participating will be H.E. John E. Herbst, Director, Eurasia Center, Atlantic Council; Svitlana Hrytsenko, Director of National Programs of the Victor Pinchuk Foundation; David J. Kramer, Head of Group, Senior Fellow, Atlantic Council; Laura Galante, Nonresident Senior Fellow, Cyber Statecraft Initiative, Atlantic Council; Jakub Kalenský, Nonresident Senior Fellow, Eurasia Center, Atlantic Council; Oleksiy Melnyk, head of group for military security, Co-director, Foreign relations and international security programmes, the Razumkov Center (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation at https://pinchukfund.org/ru/media/accreditation/18672/. For additional information, please, call +380 44 494 1148.