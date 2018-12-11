Video

10:23 11.12.2018

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference titled 'Actual Socio-Political Attitudes of Ukrainian Citizens'

1 min read

On Tuesday, December 11, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Actual Socio-Political Attitudes of Ukrainian Citizens" according to the results of a nationwide representative public opinion poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology on November 23 - December 3, 2018, with the participation of Deputy Director of Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) Anton Hrushetsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.

