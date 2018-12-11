Video

11:00 11.12.2018

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Results of Survey of Expert Professional Legal Environment on Consequences of Introduction of Judicial Reform in Ukraine as of 2018 End'

1 min read

On Tuesday, December 11, at 11.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on a survey conducted by the Social Monitoring public opinion survey service and the Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute of Social Studies entitled "Results of Survey of Expert Professional Legal Environment on Consequences of Introduction of Judicial Reform in Ukraine as of 2018 End" with the participation of Director of the Social Monitoring Center Dmytro Dmytruk (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.

