12:00 10.12.2018

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Election 2019: Unification as the Only Way for Ukraine'

On Monday, December 10, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Election 2019: Unification as the Only Way for Ukraine." Participants include leader of the Civil Position party Anatoliy Hrytsenko and leader of the public association Khvylia Viktor Chumak (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation by phone: (050) 635 4715 (Maria), (066) 385 4499 (Viktoria).

Interfax-Ukraine
