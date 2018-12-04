Video

12:25 04.12.2018

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'How Much Does Ukraine's Budget Lose without Rule of Law?'



On Tuesday, December 4, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "How Much Does Ukraine's Budget Lose without Rule of Law?" Participating will be experts of the Center for Economic Strategy Hleb Vyshlynsky, Maria Repko, Dmytro Yablonovsky, and Oksana Zatvornytska (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation before 10.00 on December 4 at office@ces.org.ua, phone +380 66 450 5466 (Valeriya Selezeneva).

