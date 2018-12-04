Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The Results of 2018 in Office, Retail, and Hotel Real Estate of Kyiv and Forecasts for 2019'

On Tuesday, December 4, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "The Results of 2018 in Office, Retail, and Hotel Real Estate of Kyiv and Forecasts for 2019," during which experts of Colliers International Ukraine will present the main indicators on the office, retail, and hotel real estate market for 2018 and discuss prospects for developments in 2019. Participating will be Alexander Nosachenko, Managing Director of Colliers International Ukraine; Natalia Chystiakova, Director of Appraisal and Consulting Department of Colliers International Ukraine; Ihor Zabolotsky, an independent expert in retail real estate (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation at Julia.Usachova@colliers.com, phone: +380 67 548 1133.