Video

10:30 04.12.2018

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The Results of 2018 in Office, Retail, and Hotel Real Estate of Kyiv and Forecasts for 2019'

1 min read

On Tuesday, December 4, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "The Results of 2018 in Office, Retail, and Hotel Real Estate of Kyiv and Forecasts for 2019," during which experts of Colliers International Ukraine will present the main indicators on the office, retail, and hotel real estate market for 2018 and discuss prospects for developments in 2019. Participating will be Alexander Nosachenko, Managing Director of Colliers International Ukraine; Natalia Chystiakova, Director of Appraisal and Consulting Department of Colliers International Ukraine; Ihor Zabolotsky, an independent expert in retail real estate (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation at Julia.Usachova@colliers.com, phone: +380 67 548 1133.

AD
Загрузка...
AD

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'How Much Does Ukraine's Budget Lose without Rule of Law?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'System of Partner Sales Franchise as Tool for Profound Changes on Ukrainian Real Estate Market'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Closer Cooperation of Newly Established Veterans Ministry with Veteran Movement'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Forty-three Dishonest Contenders to High Anti-Corruption Court'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Foreign Non-state Funds in Ukraine: Directions and Scope of Activity'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainian Politics - Traditional Turbulence in November'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Human Rights in Occupied Crimea. German Vision'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Electoral Trends in Ukraine in the First Half of November 2018'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Presentation of a Guide to How a Community Can Create Administrative Services Center from Scratch'

Online broadcast of a press conference 'The Results of the Pope for Ukraine Humanitarian Initiative of the Most Holy Father, Pope Francis: What Kind of Assistance Has Been Provided to Those Affected by Combat Actions?'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD