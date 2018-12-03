Video

14:30 03.12.2018

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'System of Partner Sales Franchise as Tool for Profound Changes on Ukrainian Real Estate Market'

1 min read

On Monday, December 3, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "The System of Partner Sales Franchise as Tool for Profound Changes on the Ukrainian Real Estate Market." Participating will be Senior Partner of Est.ua! portal, founder of the franchise Ivan Zmeichuk; Junior Partner, Head of the Sales Department at Franchising Full Cycle consulting company Maskym Semchuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. Details by phone: (063) 243 99 46 or by e-mail: ms@ffc.expert.

Interfax-Ukraine
