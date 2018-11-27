Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Foreign Non-state Funds in Ukraine: Directions and Scope of Activity'

On Wednesday, November 28, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a presentation of an analytical report titled "Foreign Non-state Funds in Ukraine: Directions and Scope of Activity," prepared by the Institute for Economic Research and Political Consultations. Participants include Board Chairman of the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting Ihor Burakovsky, Senior Research Fellow at Ukraine's Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting Vitaliy Kravchuk, Researcher at the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting Yevhen Angel (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. Details by phone: (044) 278 6342 or at: institute@ier.kiev.ua.