Video

12:00 26.11.2018

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainian Politics - Traditional Turbulence in November'

1 min read

On Monday, November 26, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Ukrainian Politics - Traditional Turbulence in November." Participants include Director of Ukraine's Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov, expert of the Gardarica Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko, and Director of the Ukrainian Barometer Sociological Service Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.

AD
Загрузка...
AD

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Human Rights in Occupied Crimea. German Vision'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Electoral Trends in Ukraine in the First Half of November 2018'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Presentation of a Guide to How a Community Can Create Administrative Services Center from Scratch'

Online broadcast of a press conference 'The Results of the Pope for Ukraine Humanitarian Initiative of the Most Holy Father, Pope Francis: What Kind of Assistance Has Been Provided to Those Affected by Combat Actions?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Secret Court Verdicts as a Sentence to Ukrainian Justice'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ihor Shevchenko Runs for Presidency in 2019'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Corruption in Ukrainian Football'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Attempt to seize largest constructor Omox LLC. Scheme. Participants. Executors'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Heating season in Novoyavorivsk and Novy Rozdil fails because of government agencies'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference "Electoral Moods and Problems Most Concerning Ukrainian Population, Autumn 2018."

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD