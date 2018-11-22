Video

11:50 22.11.2018

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Electoral Trends in Ukraine in the First Half of November 2018'

1 min read

On Thursday, November 22, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Electoral Trends in Ukraine in the First Half of November 2018." The press conference will announce the results of an all-Ukrainian social poll about the current electoral rankings of potential candidates for president of Ukraine and political parties running for the parliamentary elections that was recently conducted by the Sociopolis Institute of Social Technologies. Participating will be Serhiy Lytvynov, deputy director of the Sociopolis Institute of Social Technologies, and political analyst Petro Oleschuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. For additional information, please, call deputy director of the Sociopolis Institute of Social Technologies Serhiy Lytvynov at +380 68 800 2169 or +380 44 360 9649.

AD
Загрузка...
AD

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Presentation of a Guide to How a Community Can Create Administrative Services Center from Scratch'

Online broadcast of a press conference 'The Results of the Pope for Ukraine Humanitarian Initiative of the Most Holy Father, Pope Francis: What Kind of Assistance Has Been Provided to Those Affected by Combat Actions?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Secret Court Verdicts as a Sentence to Ukrainian Justice'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ihor Shevchenko Runs for Presidency in 2019'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Corruption in Ukrainian Football'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Attempt to seize largest constructor Omox LLC. Scheme. Participants. Executors'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Heating season in Novoyavorivsk and Novy Rozdil fails because of government agencies'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference "Electoral Moods and Problems Most Concerning Ukrainian Population, Autumn 2018."

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference "Freedom of Movement and Free Choice of Place of Residence: What Does a New Bill Change?"

Interfax-Ukraine to host press briefing "How to Prevent Losses of the 2019 Harvest due to Farmers' Refusal to Fertilize Land?"

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD