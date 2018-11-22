Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Electoral Trends in Ukraine in the First Half of November 2018'

On Thursday, November 22, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Electoral Trends in Ukraine in the First Half of November 2018." The press conference will announce the results of an all-Ukrainian social poll about the current electoral rankings of potential candidates for president of Ukraine and political parties running for the parliamentary elections that was recently conducted by the Sociopolis Institute of Social Technologies. Participating will be Serhiy Lytvynov, deputy director of the Sociopolis Institute of Social Technologies, and political analyst Petro Oleschuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. For additional information, please, call deputy director of the Sociopolis Institute of Social Technologies Serhiy Lytvynov at +380 68 800 2169 or +380 44 360 9649.