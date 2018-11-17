Video

11:30 17.11.2018

Online broadcast of a press conference 'The Results of the Pope for Ukraine Humanitarian Initiative of the Most Holy Father, Pope Francis: What Kind of Assistance Has Been Provided to Those Affected by Combat Actions?'

1 min read

On Saturday, November 17, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "The Results of the Pope for Ukraine Humanitarian Initiative of the Most Holy Father, Pope Francis: What Kind of Assistance Has Been Provided to Those Affected by Combat Actions?" Participating will be Cardinal Peter K. A. Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development; Msgr. Segundo Tejado Munoz, under-secretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development; Apostolic Nuncio in Ukraine Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti; Bishop Eduard Kava, the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Lviv; Bishop Jan Sobilo, the Auxiliary Bishop of the Kharkiv-Zaporizhia Diocese (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.

