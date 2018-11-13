Video

13:27 13.11.2018

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Secret Court Verdicts as a Sentence to Ukrainian Justice'

1 min read

On Tuesday, November 13, at 14.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a press conference entitled: "Secret Court Verdicts as a Sentence to Ukrainian Justice," where flagrant violations of laws by the judicial system and law enforcement agencies will be made public. Participants include CEO of VF Consulting Services LLC Heorhiy Shevchenko; CIS & Eastern Europe at VFS Global Regional Head Amit Kumat Sharma; lawyer, partner of JSC Interregional Bar Association Volodymyr Musiyenko. LLC VF Consulting Services is a part of the global international company VFS Global, the world's largest operator of technological services for governments and diplomatic missions (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation by phone: (050) 630 5097 (Mykola Oleksandrov).

