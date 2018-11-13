Video

12:00 13.11.2018

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ihor Shevchenko Runs for Presidency in 2019'

1 min read

On Tuesday, November 13, at 12.30, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Ihor Shevchenko Runs for Presidency in 2019" with the participation of Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources (2014-2015), Honorary President of the Ukrainian Bar Association Ihor Shevchenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation by phone: (093) 966 7595 (Maria Bobzhenko).

