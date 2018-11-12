Video

15:00 12.11.2018

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Corruption in Ukrainian Football'

On Monday, November 12, at 15.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Corruption in Ukrainian Football." Participants include sports journalist, editor-in-chief of "Football" magazine Artem Frankov; lawyer, PhD in Law, representative of the NGO "Initiatives of the Future" Oleh Skupynsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation by phone: (068) 794 5067 or at: kramarenko.olena@bigmir.net

