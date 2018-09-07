Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'MPs Can Leave Ukraine without Power, Heating: Experts Present Analysis of Controversial Power Price Reduction Bill'

On Friday, September 7, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "MPs Can Leave Ukraine without Power, Heating: Experts Present Analysis of Controversial Power Price Reduction Bill." Participants include member of the Supervisory Board of the Energy Strategies Institute Yuriy Korolchuk, Co-Chairman of the Energy Strategies Institute Dmytro Marunych (8/5-A Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.