Video

10:59 06.09.2018

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The Way Kyiv will Recycle Waste: Construction of Waste Processing Plants, Solution of Environmental Problems at Disposal Site No.5'

1 min read

On Thursday, September 6, at 12.30, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "The Way Kyiv will Recycle Waste: Construction of Waste Processing Plants, Solution of Environmental Problems at Disposal Site No.5." Participants include Deputy Head of Kyiv City State Administration Petro Panteleyev, Director of public utility company Kyivcomunservice Maksym Liashkevych, Chairman of the Board of PJSC Kyivspetstrans Andriy Hrushchynsky (8/5-A Reitarska Street). Press accreditation by phone: (044) 202 7461, 202 7426, 202 7448, or at: uizdpi@gmail.com (specify the name of the media, journalists' first and second names, contact details and e-mail address, the name of the event in the subject line).

