Video

12:00 04.07.2018

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Strategic Framework for Presidential Elections: A New Course of the Country or Empty Promises'

1 min read

On Wednesday, July 4, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Strategic Framework for Presidential Elections: A New Course of the Country or Empty Promises." Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov, expert of the Gardarika Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko, and Director of the Ukrainian Barometer Sociological Service Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5-A Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.

